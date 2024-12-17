Former Kameme FM presenter NJOGU WA NJOROGE finds love after dumping MARY LINCOLN over infidelity - Meet his new catch (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - Controversial vernacular media personality Njogu Wa Njoroge has reportedly moved on and found a new woman after parting ways with gospel singer Mary Lincoln.

Njogu’s publicized marriage with Mary Lincoln crumbled after her private photos leaked.

It was also alleged that she was cheating on him with prominent businessmen and politicians, leading to their nasty break up.

Njogu, a well-known womanizer with a string of baby mamas, is reportedly dating Media Max journalist Wanjeri Wa Kariuki.

It is not clear at the moment whether their affair will lead to marriage.

Njogu is fond of falling in love with different women and dumping them after they fall pregnant.

See photos of his alleged new catch.













