Grief as a PASTOR at Bishop KIENGEI’s church takes his own life after battling depression (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, June 18, 2024 - A youthful pastor at Bishop Kiengei’s Jesus Compassion Ministry Church (JCM) has passed on after taking his own life.

Pastor Peterson Mwangi, formerly of JCM Church in Mtwapa, Mombasa, was found dead at his father's farm in Kirinyaga County.

Kiengei took to social media to mourn him and intimated that the young man was having some problems before he died.

“Even if you were at your end, battling it at the top, someone could have heard you. A young soul has departed, promising in servanthood and a bright soul,” Kiengei said.

“When I received a call from your wife, I thought you were somewhere praying or maybe visiting a friend only to find that you had taken your life some days ago. Your lifeless body was lying on your father's farm in Sagana,” he added.

Kiengei wondered why Mwangi traveled all the way from Mombasa to die in Kirinyaga.

He wished that the deceased had spoken to someone about his problems.

“One day depression will also be depressed. Rest well bro,” said Kiengei.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.