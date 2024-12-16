See how popular content creator ALMA MUTHEU embarrassed her boyfriend during an interview on Obinna Show - He is a very weak man (Trending Videos).





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - Popular content creator Alma Mutheu and her boyfriend were hosted for an interview on Obinna Show, where she embarrassed him badly.

Alma has been ‘domesticating’ her boyfriend and belittles him, making him feel less of a man.

During the interview, she publicly washed his dirty linen and disclosed that she has been paying most of the bills, calling him broke.

''Huyu hananga ata pesa. He is here ask him,'' she said, leaving her boyfriend covered in shame.

She now claims she wants them to separate and give each other space.

The interview has sparked a lot of reactions on social media

Watch the trending videos.

She just doesn't know when to stop talking. Manz amekaa tu hapo smiling as she embarrassed him. pic.twitter.com/wOABMqJNXE — James🇰🇪 (@MrJamesKe) December 17, 2024

