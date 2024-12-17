Inside the chaos: How KOFFI OLOMINDE’s Kisumu Concert flopped! Fans almost destroyed the equipment.

After speaking to DS Njoroge and other event organizers this evening, a clearer picture of what transpired has emerged.
Koffi’s Performance Fee
Koffi Olomide, the Congolese music maestro,
typically charges $60,000 (approximately Ksh 8.7 million) for performances
across Africa. However, due to his long-standing relationship with DS Njoroge,
he agreed to perform in Kisumu for half the amount — $30,000 (Ksh 4.35
million). This discounted fee excluded additional expenses for his 27-member
band, which required separate payments.
The Flight Fiasco
Koffi was initially scheduled to arrive in
Nairobi on Friday morning ahead of the concert. However, he skipped the Friday
flight to Nairobi to perform at a private event in Kinshasa instead. This
decision forced him and his band to catch a Kenya Airways flight on Saturday.
Upon arrival at the Kinshasa airport, complications
began. The event organizers were slapped with extra charges by Kenya Airways
for the missed flight, and there weren’t enough seats available for Koffi’s
27-member entourage.
While Koffi secured a business class seat to
Nairobi and later connected to Kisumu, his band members were left stranded in
Kinshasa, searching for alternative travel options. Koffi eventually arrived in
Kisumu ahead of his band, leaving him to hole up in his hotel room, hoping for
a miracle.
Desperate Measures to Save the Show
Meanwhile, the band members managed to
secure a late-night flight to Entebbe, Uganda. After landing at midnight, they
endured an exhausting road trip in a hired shuttle to Kisumu, arriving the
following morning — long after the concert had ended.
Back in Kisumu, chaos erupted as agitated
fans, angered by Koffi’s no-show, threatened to destroy the organizers’
equipment. Desperate to contain the situation, DS Njoroge rushed to Koffi’s
hotel room and pleaded with him to take to the stage. With no band in sight,
Koffi agreed to perform using only a flash disk containing his songs.
The Fallout
It later emerged that Koffi’s tardiness was
largely his own doing. By taking on additional performances in Kinshasa and
indulging in heavy partying, he failed to prioritize his commitment to the
Kisumu concert.
The entire episode left a sour taste for
Kisumu fans and dealt a blow to the reputation of both the organizers and the
artist. Despite his legendary status, Koffi Olomide’s actions demonstrated a
lack of professionalism, turning what could have been a spectacular event into
a night to forget.
This tale serves as a cautionary reminder of the challenges of organizing major concerts and the risks involved in working with high-profile yet unpredictable performers.
Below is a video of Kisumu MCA leading the
protests at the concert?
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments