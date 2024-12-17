Inside the chaos: How KOFFI OLOMINDE’s Kisumu Concert flopped! Fans almost destroyed the equipment.









Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - The much-anticipated Koffi Olomide concert in Kisumu turned into a debacle, leaving fans frustrated and organizers scrambling to salvage the situation.

After speaking to DS Njoroge and other event organizers this evening, a clearer picture of what transpired has emerged.

Koffi’s Performance Fee

Koffi Olomide, the Congolese music maestro, typically charges $60,000 (approximately Ksh 8.7 million) for performances across Africa. However, due to his long-standing relationship with DS Njoroge, he agreed to perform in Kisumu for half the amount — $30,000 (Ksh 4.35 million). This discounted fee excluded additional expenses for his 27-member band, which required separate payments.

The Flight Fiasco

Koffi was initially scheduled to arrive in Nairobi on Friday morning ahead of the concert. However, he skipped the Friday flight to Nairobi to perform at a private event in Kinshasa instead. This decision forced him and his band to catch a Kenya Airways flight on Saturday.

Upon arrival at the Kinshasa airport, complications began. The event organizers were slapped with extra charges by Kenya Airways for the missed flight, and there weren’t enough seats available for Koffi’s 27-member entourage.

While Koffi secured a business class seat to Nairobi and later connected to Kisumu, his band members were left stranded in Kinshasa, searching for alternative travel options. Koffi eventually arrived in Kisumu ahead of his band, leaving him to hole up in his hotel room, hoping for a miracle.

Desperate Measures to Save the Show

Meanwhile, the band members managed to secure a late-night flight to Entebbe, Uganda. After landing at midnight, they endured an exhausting road trip in a hired shuttle to Kisumu, arriving the following morning — long after the concert had ended.

Back in Kisumu, chaos erupted as agitated fans, angered by Koffi’s no-show, threatened to destroy the organizers’ equipment. Desperate to contain the situation, DS Njoroge rushed to Koffi’s hotel room and pleaded with him to take to the stage. With no band in sight, Koffi agreed to perform using only a flash disk containing his songs.

The Fallout

It later emerged that Koffi’s tardiness was largely his own doing. By taking on additional performances in Kinshasa and indulging in heavy partying, he failed to prioritize his commitment to the Kisumu concert.

The entire episode left a sour taste for Kisumu fans and dealt a blow to the reputation of both the organizers and the artist. Despite his legendary status, Koffi Olomide’s actions demonstrated a lack of professionalism, turning what could have been a spectacular event into a night to forget.

This tale serves as a cautionary reminder of the challenges of organizing major concerts and the risks involved in working with high-profile yet unpredictable performers.

Below is a video of Kisumu MCA leading the protests at the concert?

