Family in grief as a 17-year-old girl stabs her cousin to death in Narok.





Sunday, December 22, 2024 - A family feud between two juvenile cousins culminated in the tragic death of a teenage girl after she was stabbed in an incident reported at Narok Police Station yesterday.

The deceased, a 16-year-old girl who hails from the Fanaka estate of Narok Central died of profuse bleeding, inflicted on her by her 17-year-old first cousin (female) after a heated argument.

Neighbours who did not expect the sudden turn of events rushed to stop the fight, but were too late to save the life of the victim who was pronounced dead on arrival at Narok County Referral Hospital.

The girl implicated in the unfortunate killing has been placed in custody pending arraignment on Monday, December 23, even as police probe the cause of the fight preceding the death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.