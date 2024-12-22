Two people robbed over Sh 409,000 after being offered a lift by thugs posing as Good Samaritans at Mlolongo - They were abducted and dumped in Limuru.





Sunday, December 22, 2024 - DCI Athiriver is investigating a robbery incident where two passengers, a man, and a woman, were robbed of over Sh 409,000 and other valuables by a dagger-wielding gang who purported to offer them a lift to Mombasa.

The two were waiting for a Mombasa-bound bus at Mlolongo yesterday, when the driver of a private vehicle with seemingly three other passengers pulled over, offering to help given the transport challenges being experienced across the country on this Christmas Eve.

But after boarding, the vehicle occupants turned out to be robbers, who on reaching the Simba Cement area of Athiriver brandished daggers and held them hostage.

The victims were blindfolded and restrained using ropes before they were frisked for valuables.

From the male victim who hails from Kiambu town, a total of Sh 340,000 was withdrawn from his bank accounts using the M-banking apps, and another Sh20,000 from his Mpesa.

His Samsung Galaxy phone and power bank valued at Sh75,000 were also stolen.

The female victim who resides in Mombasa was also robbed of several valuables and Sh49,000 from her Mpesa account.

After the robbery, the two were dumped in the Ngarariga area of Limuru, where members of the public assisted them to Ngarariga Police Station where the incident was reported.

Luckily, no serious injuries were inflicted on the victims. The case was referred to DCI Athiriver for investigation.

As police heighten patrols and crackdowns on such criminal elements who are taking advantage of the season to reign terror on Kenyan citizens, we call upon members of the public to be security cautious and to report any suspicious persons or activities around their neighbourhoods, so that we can all enjoy the true meaning of a happy festivity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST