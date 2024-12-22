Detectives and KRA officials impound a lorry that was being used to smuggle cigarettes worth Ksh 56 million at the Namanga border (PHOTOs).







Sunday, December 22, 2024 - In response to a troubling surge in uncustomed goods infiltrating the market, which undermines legitimate businesses and harms consumers, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has decisively ramped up operations to eliminate these illegal products.

During a targeted operation in Kajiado County, detectives from Kitengela, in collaboration with KRA officers, intercepted a lorry registration number KBN 216F at Kimalat along the Kitengela-Namanga road.

The vehicle was suspected of transporting uncustomed goods.

A search revealed it was carrying Supermatch cigarettes, which were misrepresented in declarations at the Namanga border and in the importation documents.

As a result, it was escorted to Isinya Police Station for detailed examination and verification.

An investigation conducted by a multi-agency team, including the County Security Team and the KRA Investigation and Enforcement Team, confirmed that the lorry was transporting 1,135 boxes of Supermatch cigarettes, each box containing 5,000 sticks.

The value of the cargo was found to be Sh56 million.

The lorry and its illicit cargo are now securely detained at Isinya Police Station as detectives continue to probe how this vehicle managed to breach authorized border checkpoints equipped with operational scanners.

This incident underscores the ongoing commitment to uphold the law and protect the integrity of the market.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.