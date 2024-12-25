Engineering Board orders immediate withdrawal of OSCAR SUDI'S honorary Doctorate after public uproar





Wednesday, December 25, 2024 - The Engineering Board of Kenya (EBK) has directed Northwestern Christian University-Kenya to immediately recall Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s Honourary Doctorate Degree.

This is after the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) criticised the lawmaker’s use of the title in connection with his honorary degree.

The institution issued the honorary degree certificate with the 'Engineer' title on Saturday during the university’s 17th graduation ceremony.

Sudi graced the university’s graduation ceremony at the Eldoret National Polytechnic, where he was conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership, Administration, and Management.

In a press statement, EBK announced that it had advised the university to recall the honorary degree certificate, remove the title "Eng." from the document and issue a corrected version.

EBK disclosed that it issued the directive after it received numerous complaints from concerned members of the public regarding the misuse of the professional title "Engineer" in the honorary doctorate certificate.

According to the board, the inclusion of the title "Eng." in such a context was unauthorized and constituted a breach of Sections 26(3) and 47(2) of the Engineers Act, 2011.

The Engineers Act 2011 provides guidelines that prohibit the use of professional engineering titles by unregistered individuals and prescribe penalties for such violations.

“Under Sections 26 (1) and (2) of the Engineers Act, 2011, the use of the style and title ‘Eng.’ is reserved for Professional and Consulting Engineers who are registered by the Board,” the EBK noted in its statement.

“Unauthorised use of this title undermines the integrity of the engineering profession and is a punishable offence under the Kenyan Constitution.”

