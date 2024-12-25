KALONZO to ‘ditch’ Wiper Party ahead of the formation of the grand coalition – Look!





Wednesday, December 25, 2024 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hinted at rebranding his party as part of major reforms ahead of the formation of a grand coalition.

Addressing congregants during his birthday ceremony, the Azimio principal revealed that the transformation would also include changing the party's name.

According to the former Vice President, he would soon convene a National Delegates Conference (NDC) to deliberate on the critical issues affecting the party.

He noted that the conference which would be held next year, would help the party reinvent itself as Wiper prepares to enter into a coalition agreement with other willing parties.

“We are going to make sure we strengthen the party, are you ready? You will be surprised by what I will announce within the year because I also want us to have a delegates conference,” Kalonzo said.

“We will have a delegates conference in the year so that we can rebrand the party because we can not continue to do the same thing the same way and expect different results,” he added.

Kalonzo further announced plans to mobilize the formation of a new coalition whose main theme would be the promotion of national salvation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST