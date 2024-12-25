MORARA KEBASO under fire for criticizing KASMUEL for meeting RUTO as OSCAR SUDI exposes him badly





Wednesday, December 25, 2024 - Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has lambasted activist and civic educator Morara Kebaso for what he termed as misleading the younger generation.

Taking to social media, Sudi dismissed Morara’s disapproval of fellow activist Kasmuel McOure meeting President William Ruto on Sunday and accused him of purportedly fleecing Kenyans out of their hard-earned cash.

“Morara Kebaso, STOP misleading our children the Gen-Zs for your own selfish gains. Creating havoc and panic in the country instead of constructive criticism. We know you've been fleecing Kenyans and their hard-earned cash in the name of Activism. ,” Sudi wrote.

"We see through your charade—you are a mouthpiece for your paymaster and a willing pawn in his divisive agenda. FAKE ACTIVIST!"

Pictures of Kasmuel in the company of Sudi and Ruto in Uasin Gishu surfaced online on Sunday, prompting many Kenyans to amplify accusations of betrayal against Kasmuel.

Among them was fellow activist Morara Kebaso, who wrote: "Oh my God. Kasmuel, why? Whhhhyyyy? Aren’t these the same people who killed Gen Zs in cold blood and benefited from it? Why? Is it money? You should have started a business."

"Kasmuel McOure, you have hurt Kenyans who believed in you in a way that you will never, ever imagine."

Unperturbed by Sudi’s response, Morara fired back, reiterating that he had refused to be 'bought' by the President and that his mission was being funded by Kenyans who believed in his cause.

He further accused the MP of misusing public funds, claiming he had no known source of income.

Although Kasmuel and Morara started on similar paths as new-age activists, they both faced increasing opposition from fellow activists, who labelled them opportunists.

