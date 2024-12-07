End of the road for a notorious Mombasa female drug trafficker after detectives raided her drug den and seized drugs (PHOTOs)







Saturday, December 7, 2024 - Mombasa-based Anti-Narcotics detectives have nabbed a notorious drug trafficker, Anita Michael, from her abode and recovered sachets of suspected narcotic substances.

Her arrest followed intelligence tips from concerned locals at Utange area, who were bothered by the traffic of youngsters frequenting her base for the prohibited supplies





Paying the suspect an unwelcome visit before daybreak, the officers seized a 100 pellets of brownish powdery substances and an amount of suspected marijuana

Also seized was money believed to be proceeds of her peddling.

The case is being handled at Bamburi Police Station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST