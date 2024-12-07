An aerial view of the palatial house that Governor WAVINYA NDETI is building in Athi River using looted funds - She is in China shopping for furnishing materials







Saturday, December 7, 2024 - Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti is reportedly constructing a multi-million private home in Athi River using funds looted from the county coffers.

According to Nelson Amenya, the whistleblower who exposed the controversial Adani deal, Wavinya is in China shopping for furnishing materials while hospitals in the county don’t have medicine.

“Machakos people, look at the house your governor is building in Athi River. She is in China to shop for furnishings while hospitals in the county don’t have medicine,’’ Amenya tweeted.

Wavinya Ndeti is among the most corrupt Governors, with reports emerging that he stashes looted public funds in offshore accounts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST