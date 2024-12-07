Detectives arrest two young KALENJIN men who fraudulently stole Ksh 1.8 million from a financial institution (PHOTOs)







Saturday, December 7, 2024 - Two suspects implicated in a series of computer fraud have been arraigned at Milimani Law Courts, charged with several counts including the unlawful access to bank accounts and drawing funds illegally.

In one particular case, the suspects - Alex Kimaiyo Kiprono and Emmanuel Kipkoech Rotich - are believed to a have infringed security measures of a local financial institution, and through unauthorized access transferring over Sh1.8 million from a joint account.

Detectives, after a miscellaneous application, were granted five days to hold Emmanuel Rotich as they investigate him further, while Alex Kiprono was granted a Sh 1M bond with the alternative of a cash bail of Sh650,000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST