Extrajudicial killings? Never heard of it – RUTO’s Interior PS RAYMOND OMOLLO denies the senseless killings of Kenyans even with overwhelming evidence





Thursday, December 19, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto has vehemently denied the existence of extrajudicial killings in the country.

This comes even as there is overwhelming evidence of the extrajudicial killings, especially during and after the Gen protests against Ruto’s government in June.

Speaking during a media engagement, Omollo moved to allay fears that a special police unit had been formed to deal with critics of the government.

According to him, what is being reported as extrajudicial killings is mere propaganda by critics to ruin the reputation of Ruto’s government.

"There are no special forces to deal with any form of disruptions that may exist. As of today, we have not heard any case of extrajudicial killings," the PS maintained.

Regarding the abductions witnessed during the protests and the months to follow, the PS reiterated that the government was keen on ensuring that law enforcement agencies adhere to the dictates of the 2010 Constitution.

