RUTO complicates GACHAGUA’s political matrix in Mt. Kenya as he appoints more UHURU allies after their meeting – Look!





Saturday, December 21, 2024 - President William Ruto is on the charm offensive to win back the Mt. Kenya region after kicking out former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from his government.

This is after he appointed former presidential hopeful Peter Kenneth and former Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria to his government.

In a notice on Friday, Ruto appointed former Gatanga MP Kenneth as the chairperson of the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) National Standards Council.

Ruto also appointed Mwangi-wa-Iria as the chairperson of the Public Procurement Regulatory Board.

Kenneth and Mwangi wa Iria are allies of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Another appointment made in the notice signed by the Principal Administrative Secretary to the Head of Public Service, Arthur Osiya, is the Noor Yaror Gabow, who has been handed the role of Consular General for the yet-to-be-established Consulate in Haiti.

Ruto also appointed Gerald Nyaoma Arita as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya.

Also in a flurry of appointments on Friday, Ruto appointed four members to his office.

Professor Adams G.R. Oloo will henceforth serve as an advisor for strategy and communication and Dr Silvester Okumu Kasuku as a governance Advisor.

Others are Major (Rtd) Ali Mahat Somane as an advisor on security affairs in the Office of the National Security Advisor and Joe Owaka Ager as the Secretary of Governance.

The Head of State also tapped Bruno Oguda Obodha as the Managing Director of the Eat African Portland Cement Company PLC and Douglas Murei Kaibos as the CEO of Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency.

“These appointments have been made based on the recommendations of the Public Service Commission and in line with the laws governing each public office, as applicable,” reads part of the notice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.