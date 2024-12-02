Murder suspect found sleeping on couch after allegedly stabbing his sister and her 2-year-old daughter

Monday, December 02, 2024 - Houston police have arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing his sister and her child.
According to the police, Kendrick Rayvon Fisher, 29,
was arrested and charged with capital murder. He’s accused of fatally staabbing
the 28-year-old mother and her two-year-old daughter. Both were found dead
early Friday morning,
Officers said they were called to the apartment on Richmond
near Shadowbriar by someone who flagged them down, saying that the woman and
child were being held hostage.
When police went to the apartment, they said they found
Fisher asleep on the couch. When they searched the rest of the apartment,
they found the lifeless bodies of the mother and child with stab wounds.
Fisher reportedly had injuries that police said were
consistent with a physical struggle. Police said he also had blood on his
clothes.
Fisher was questioned by Houston police detectives and was
charged with capital murder and booked in the Harris County Jail.
According to KHOU 11’s Jason Miles, the woman and the
suspect are brother and sister. The suspect is the uncle of the toddler.
