Murder suspect found sleeping on couch after allegedly stabbing his sister and her 2-year-old daughter







Monday, December 02, 2024 - Houston police have arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing his sister and her child.

According to the police, Kendrick Rayvon Fisher, 29, was arrested and charged with capital murder. He’s accused of fatally staabbing the 28-year-old mother and her two-year-old daughter. Both were found dead early Friday morning,

Officers said they were called to the apartment on Richmond near Shadowbriar by someone who flagged them down, saying that the woman and child were being held hostage.

When police went to the apartment, they said they found Fisher asleep on the couch. When they searched the rest of the apartment, they found the lifeless bodies of the mother and child with stab wounds.

Fisher reportedly had injuries that police said were consistent with a physical struggle. Police said he also had blood on his clothes.

Fisher was questioned by Houston police detectives and was charged with capital murder and booked in the Harris County Jail.

According to KHOU 11’s Jason Miles, the woman and the suspect are brother and sister. The suspect is the uncle of the toddler.