ATWOLI’s driver is reportedly ‘servicing’ his youthful wife MARY KILOBI as age takes a toll on the 74 -year-old COTU boss - Details emerge.





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Central Organization of Trade Unions boss Francis Atwoli’s dark secrets have been exposed to the public by vocal blogger Aoko Otieno, who is known for delving into the private affairs of prominent Kenyans, among them politicians and senior government officials.

According to Aoko, Atwoli’s youthful wife Mary Kilobi is ‘serviced’ by his driver.

Aoko alleges that Atwolli, who turned 74 years old in June this year, was warned by his doctors not to engage in bedroom affairs due to his heart condition.

He allegedly instructed his driver to be ‘servicing’ his 38-year-old wife provided that he doesn’t impregnate her.

Atwoli married Mary Kilobi in June 2018 despite their huge age difference.

He met her when she was still in University in Kampala.

Kilobi’s entrance into Atwoli’s life was met with resistance from one of his other wives, leading to a public spat.

Atwoli explained that he married Kilobi to protect his wealth and take care of his health.

“Mary’s job is to check whether I have worn my socks properly and if my shirt is well-ironed.

"The right time for me to take medicine, she reminds me,” he once publicly said.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.