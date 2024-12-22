DAVE responds to claims that his fiancée cancelled their wedding at the last minute after she found out that he was secretly dating another man.





Sunday, December 22, 2024 - The trending Kenyan man who took to social media to narrate how he was dumped by his fiancé two days before the wedding has addressed claims that he is a member of the LGBTQ community.

This is after word got out that his fiancée cancelled the wedding after she found out that he was in love with another man.

Addressing the rumours through renowned blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga, Dave, who is a make-up artist, made it clear that he is straight, although he has some friends who are members of the LGBTQ community.

‘’I want to address the false allegations being circulated: I am not g@y. I work in the makeup industry where I have many LGBTQ+ colleagues who live openly - if I were g@y, I would have no reason to hide it. My only desire was to build a family,’’ he said.

Dave further lamented that his ex-lover’s family had blocked all communication channels after she cancelled the wedding.

“Her family has blocked all communication with me and my family, making it impossible to resolve these matters properly.

"I'm sharing this not to harm anyone's reputation, but to clear my name from false allegations being spread by certain bloggers,’’ he said.

Read the full post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.