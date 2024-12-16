CCTV captures masked armed thugs wielding G3 rifles robbing a shop in Samburu - Watch the video.





Monday, December 16, 2024 - CCTV footage captured two armed robbers with G3 rifles storming into a shop in Samburu where they ordered the customers and attendants to lie down.

In the trending footage, the CCTV timestamp showed that the robbery occurred on December 12, 2024.

In the video, the masked thugs enter the shop and brandish the rifles, before ransacking the shop as the customers and attendants watched helplessly.

A little boy was among those who witnessed the terrifying theft incident.

The thugs walked out without firing a single shot or injuring anyone after conducting the robbery.

Watch the video.

