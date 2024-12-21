Controversial Senator GLORIA ORWOBA comes out guns blazing after a local media outlet claimed she is dating aging Former Ghanaian President JOHN KUFUOR.





Saturday, December 21, 2024 - Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has strongly refuted claims made by a local media outlet regarding her relationship with former Ghanaian President John Kufuor, demanding an immediate public apology and retraction of the article.

The controversial Senator decried the media's infringement on her privacy and the disrespectful way her personal life had been handled.

"For the better part of my career, I have faced various forms of violence, both verbal and physical, and I have always stood up against patriarchal systems.

"However, this unwarranted invasion of my private life, particularly regarding a supposed affair with H.E. John Kufuor, is deeply disappointing," she said.

The media outlet had claimed that Orwoba confirmed in a phone interview that she is dating the 86-year-old former head of state who lost his wife last year.





