Actress Princess CHINEKE joins U.S. Army







Monday, December 02, 2024 - Actress Princess Chineke has joined the U.S Army.

The former beauty queen disclosed this in a Facebook post on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

“I'm an American Soldier, I am Member of a team, We are the Army and Proud of Our name, We are the Army and Proudly Proclaim. I answered the call of Service to my Country, to serve the people of the United States. This I will defend, so help me God. God bless America. What God cannot do does not exist,” she wrote.

Chineke, a former Miss UNIBEN, participated in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant before joining Nollywood.

She also modeled for several TV commercials, billboards and runways