Controller of Budget MARGARET NYAKANG’O exposes Governor SAKAJA badly – Look! This guy is a big letdown to Nairobians





Friday, December 6, 2024 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has turned out to be one of the most useless governors we have in Kenya.

This is after it emerged that he spent absolutely nothing on development in the year ending June 2024.

According to a report by the Controller of Budget (CoB), Margaret Nyakang'o, Sakaja-led Nairobi County, along with the counties of Baringo, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Kajiado, Kisii, Lamu, Nyandarua, Tana River, Uasin Gishu, and West Pokot, failed to spend anything on development.

Nairobi County has faced several challenges over the past year, the most devastating being floods that highlighted poor road networks and a lack of proper drainage in the capital.

The report indicates that the county government’s development expenditure amounted to Ksh6.71 billion, representing an absorption rate of 3 per cent of the annual development budget of Ksh205.33 billion.

“This represented a decline from the 4 per cent absorption rate realised in a similar FY 2023/24 period when the County Governments’ cumulative expenditure on development activities was Ksh6.92 billion,” said Nyakang’o.

All 47 counties were allocated Ksh576.73 billion, comprising Ksh205.33 billion (36 per cent) allocated to development expenditures and Ksh371.4 billion (64 per cent) to recurrent expenditures.

However, Governor Anne Waiguru’s Kirinyaga County and Paul Otuoma’s Busia County achieved higher absorption rates of their respective approved development budgets, each attaining 12 per cent.

The others are James Orengo’s Siaya and Garissa Counties, each attaining 10 per cent.

