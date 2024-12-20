Shame as Kenya Police ranked among the worst in Africa under RUTO’s leadership – Look!





Friday, December 20, 2024 – Kenyans have lost faith in the Kenya Police Service, as reflected in its low ranking among nations where citizens trust the police force's competency.

According to a recent Afrobarometer Report, Kenya is third from bottom in the list of African countries whose police are the most professional. The country has a scorecard of a mere 18%.

Only two nations, Nigeria and Congo-Brazzaville, rank lower than Kenya in terms of poor police professionalism, with scorecards of 17% and 13% respectively.

Regarding police professionalism, Tanzania leads in East Africa, ranking among the top 10 countries with the most professional police force.

Burkina Faso, Morocco, and Benin lead the line in terms of police professionalism, with scores of 68%, 64%, and 61%, respectively.

Kenya's East African neighbour Tanzania, ranked ninth, with a score of 53%- a stark contrast to many of the African nations.

Despite the police force being a critical sector in the country in maintaining law and order, the police force, especially in Kenya, has been thoroughly scrutinized in recent months.

In the wake of the viral anti-Finance Bill protests in June 2024, the Kenyan police were heavily criticised for how they handled mass action, which majorly stemmed from the Kenyan youth.

Cases of brutality and abductions were rampant, with some of these incidents being caught on video.

Among the key issues that emerged from the report which serve as a key hinderance in the police's ability to effectively conduct their mandate included systemic corruption, police brutality, and an overall lack of professionalism.

As far as corruption was concerned, Nigeria, Kenya, and the other countries that ranked lowest in police professionalism were in the top 10 countries whose police were most likely to ask for bribes to serve citizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST