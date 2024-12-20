COTU boss FRANCIS ATWOLI welcomes KRA's tax relief on salaried Kenyans





Friday, December 20, 2024 - Central of Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli has welcomed President William Ruto's tax relief to salaried Kenyans.

In a statement on Friday, Atwoli said the move demonstrates President Ruto's commitment to lessen Kenyans' tax burden.

Atwoli stated that by granting employed Kenyans tax relief, the President had heeded the concerns raised by COTU and acted in the interest of the people.

"This timely intervention, as announced yesterday (Thursday) by the Kenya Revenue Authority, will significantly ease the financial burden on salaried workers who have in the past borne the weight of double taxation,'' Atwoli said.

Atwoli noted that COTU, through constructive engagement, had informed the President that Kenyan workers were unhappy with the taxation regime.

"Following constructive engagement with the President, anchored on the principles of Social Dialogue, COTU (K) brought to the attention of H.E President William Ruto that Kenyan workers were being subjected to double taxation considering the deductions for the Housing Levy and Social Health Insurance Fund were subjected to Pay As You Earn (PAYE),'' Atwoli said.

Atwoli stated that the double taxation regime was reducing workers' disposable income and take-home pay, leaving them with less to meet daily needs.

"This move is a welcome relief for Kenyan workers, as it translates to better-looking payslips and frees up additional income, thereby boosting their ability to provide for their families and contribute to the economy,'' Atwoli said.

