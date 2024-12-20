KALONZO invites GACHAGUA to the Opposition to send RUTO to SUGOI in 2027





Friday, December 20, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has extended an invitation to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to join the opposition ranks, fueling speculation of a potential coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Thursday during a burial ceremony in Embu, Kalonzo, accompanied by Azimio principals Eugene Wamalwa (DAP Kenya) and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, expressed optimism about the coalition’s progress.

Kalonzo assured supporters that Azimio would continue to fulfill its opposition duties despite recent appointments in government.

“Whether in government or in opposition, as we approach January, we want to tell those who joined the government to go alone, but the coalition will continue to operate.

"We must have a new coalition,” Kalonzo stated.

Wamalwa echoed Kalonzo’s remarks, endorsing the idea of working with Gachagua and rallying Kenyans to back the coalition.

“We heard that the former DP said he was ready to join hands with Kalonzo and Wamalwa.

"Do you agree that Gachagua should join us?” Wamalwa posed to the crowd.

This comes after Gachagua hinted at a possible coalition with Kalonzo during remarks on Wednesday, acknowledging Kalonzo’s historical support for Mount Kenya during challenging times.

Gachagua emphasized that the mountain owes Kalonzo a political debt for backing the late President Mwai Kibaki and suggested that the 2027 elections present an opportunity to return that favour.

The Kenyan DAILY POST