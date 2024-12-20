Police nab goons hired to invade a prime government land in Lavington and grab it (VIDEOs).





Friday, December 20, 2024 - Police officers based at Muthangari Police Station on Thursday arrested 22 suspected goons allegedly hired from Gachie to invade land owned by the Teleposta Pension Scheme on Kingara Road in Lavington.

The group is said to have stormed the property at 6:00 a.m., chased away guards, looted valuables, and dismantled the fence erected by the pension scheme, loading the materials onto a hired canter.



Swift action by the police led to their arrest and they are currently being held at Muthangari Police Station as they await arraignment in court on Friday.

Police Nab 22 in Attempt to Grab Teleposta Pension Scheme Land



pic.twitter.com/OhN6ipVlUO — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) December 19, 2024

