RAILA ODINGA‘s man faults RUTO for appointing too many Kikuyus to his cabinet – See beyond Mt Kenya region!





Saturday, December 21, 2024 - An ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has criticized President William Ruto for appointing too many members of the Kikuyu community to his government

In his Cabinet reshuffle, President Ruto appointed three individuals from the Mt. Kenya region to his Cabinet, giving the region the highest representation

Homa Bay Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma, who was among those excited when the President onboarded ODM officials into the Cabinet in July, noted that the President allegedly favors the Mt. Kenya region over Raila Odinga's backyard.

Kaluma claimed that whenever the president considers Mt Kenya, he dishes out wholesome Cabinet posts as a whole package to the region's natives, as opposed to regions like Western Kenya and Nyanza, where the slots are shared.

"Ruto gave Gachagua 6 Cabinet Secretary slots, he appointed all from Mt. Kenya.

"Ruto gives Uhuru slots in government, he appoints all from Mt. Kenya.

"Whatever ODM gets, it is shared across the Nation. I hope a time will come in my lifetime when all of us will live under Article 10 of the Constitution and see Kenya beyond their home regions, like Baba," he said.

In the July appointments, the positions were distributed across various ODM strongholds rather than a single community.

Five posts were allocated to leaders from Coast (Hassan Joho), Western Kenya (Wycliffe Oparanya), Turkana (Beatrice Askul), and Nyanza (Opiyo Wandayi and John Mbadi)."

In the latest nominations, Ruto picked the members entirely from the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST