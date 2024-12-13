Chuka court reportedly acquits UDA MCA who kidnapped a young man, brutally assaulted him and dumped him in a bush after he bribed his way out.





Friday, December 13, 2024 - A community in Tharaka Nithi County is grappling with the aftermath of a court ruling that has left many questioning the integrity of the justice system.

Residents of Muthambi Ward have expressed outrage over the acquittal of Morris Maugu, the sitting UDA MCA, who was accused of kidnapping and assaulting a young man named Adams Kariuki.



Despite Adams reportedly being left critically injured after the incident, the case has taken an unexpected turn, with allegations of corruption casting a shadow over the proceedings.



The case was heard at the Chuka High Court.



"Good morning Cyprian. I am a resident of Muthambi Ward in Tharaka Nithi County and I am deeply distressed by a grave injustice occurring in our community.

"Last year, Morris Maugu, the current UDA MCA, reportedly kidnapped a young man, Adams Kariuki, with the intent to harm him.

"When his actions were noticed, he abandoned Adams in the bush, leaving him critically injured.



Although the case has been in court, we were shocked to learn that the accused was acquitted today, seemingly due to corruption within the system.



We are only asking for justice for Adams Kariuki. We humbly appeal to you to help us highlight this case and shed light on the injustice so that delayed justice can finally be served."





