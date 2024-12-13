A whistleblower links prominent politicians to card fraud and claims RUTO gets his cut.





Friday, December 13, 2024 - A whistle-blower on X claims that some prominent politicians close to President William Ruto are involved in card fraud.

Millicent Omanga, Oscar Sudi, and Rashid Echesa reportedly head the fraud game and give the President his cut.

According to the whistleblower, Ruto owns an offline manual machine in which you can do manual punching of the card digits and money is credited to a bank account connected with the machine.

Sudi and Millicent Omanga allegedly bring the dealers and demand a cut of 60% on behalf of Ruto while the dealers take 40%.

Ruto allegedly donates part of the money from fraud to churches.

It is also alleged that Omanga has been using the money to buy expensive cars and stash some of the money in offshore accounts.

Read the post on X.





