Family demands justice as a casual worker at the famous Nairobi Street Kitchen entertainment joint in Westlands is found dead in the lift - The management is doing a cover up.





Friday, December 13, 2024-The family of a young casual employee working at Nairobi Street Kitchen- a popular entertainment joint in Westlands- now claims there might have been foul play in the death of their kin who was reportedly found dead on the premises on Thursday, December 5th, 2024.

The deceased reportedly died inside the club's lift at the crack of dawn.



Sources claim that the club's management, led by high-ranking figures within the establishment, has allegedly resisted sharing the footage, even after growing public pressure.



Some believe that the CCTV footage might provide clarity on how Barasa died in the lift, as the cause of death remains unclear.



There are also reports suggesting that the pressure has led to the removal of the CCTV camera, raising suspicions of a deliberate cover-up and fueling outrage among those demanding answers.



Although the case was reported at Parklands Police Station, some members of the hotelier community, who spoke to us anonymously, expressed frustration over the lack of progress, noting that it appears the police are not following up on the case with the urgency it deserves.

