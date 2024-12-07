SABINA CHEGE begs Mt Kenya residents to forgive their MPs and welcome them home during Christmas Holidays







Saturday December 7, 2024 - Former Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has begged Mt Kenya electorate to forgive their Members of Parliament who have been supporting oppressive Bills in the National Assembly and Senate.

In October after they supported the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, most Mt Kenya MPs were banned from visiting their constituents for going against the electorate's wishes.

In fact, many Mount Kenya MPs are currently operating from Boulevard Hotel in Nairobi because they fear going to their constituencies.

But speaking on Friday, Sabina begged the constituents to forgive them and accept them during this long Christmas holiday.

“Please forgive us and allow us to go home during the Christmas holiday and we shall start working with you,” Sabina stated.

