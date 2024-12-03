Home
About
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Disclaimer
Contact Us
Nigeria
Ghana
South Africa
Home
News
Politics
Editorial
Entertainment
Gossip
Media
Features
Photos
Lifestyle
Home
Photos
CHARLENE RUTO dazzles in a classy outfit as she attends a state function in Dubai - Did she hire a new designer? (See PHOTOs).
CHARLENE RUTO dazzles in a classy outfit as she attends a state function in Dubai - Did she hire a new designer? (See PHOTOs).
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Tags
Editorial
Photos
Newer
Older
You may like these posts
Post a Comment
0 Comments
Search for stories on DAILY POST
Latest Posts
5/recent/post-list
Follow us
Follow us on X
Follow @twitter
Follow us on facebook
Contact Us
Name
Email
*
Message
*
Popular Posts
Is alcoholism taking a toll on veteran media personality and Citizen TV host MUNENE NYAGA? - He was involved in an accident in Kitengela while drunk like a skunk (VIDEOs).
November 29, 2024
A gym guy accused of assaulting his 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend at Tatu City and kicking her out in the middle of the night - Shame on you BRANDON (PHOTO).
November 29, 2024
Citizen TV anchor TREVOR OMBIJA marries the wealthy woman who has been bankrolling his lifestyle and officially introduces her as his wife in public (VIDEO).
November 29, 2024
PHOTOs of JACKIE MAINA, the LADY who developed a multi-million dollar spying software to spy on Kenyans before being duped by RUTO’s men- She was to be paid Ksh 130 Million.
November 27, 2024
Court of Appeal Judge AGGREY MUCHELULE, who was nabbed with Ksh 6 million bribe by DCI, marries a lady young enough to be his daughter, two years after losing his wife (PHOTOs).
December 02, 2024
Contact us
Name
Email
*
Message
*
FROM
Editor's Picks
5/News/post-list
Politics
5/Politics/post-list
Copyright ©
DAILY POST
Home
About
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Disclaimer
Contact Us
Nigeria
Ghana
South Africa
0 Comments