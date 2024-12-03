An Arab guy from Dubai who CS JOHO allegedly uses to hide his stolen loot and his alleged Male LOVER from Nairobi unmasked after he declared war on social media users (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - Mining and Blue Economy CS Ali Hassan Joho has vowed to tackle the "social media menace," declaring war on bloggers and outspoken online users.

Addressing the public in Mombasa on Monday during President Ruto’s tour of the region, Joho said he was ready to start an ugly confrontation with bloggers who occupy social media platforms to criticise the government.

“A country cannot be built through the internet. It cannot be built by people whose work revolves around Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

"Let me put them on notice. We can also talk. If they bring us trouble, we can also bring equal trouble,” he remarked.

Little did he know that he had just opened a can of worms.

Social media users have unmasked an Arab guy from Dubai who Joho reportedly uses to hide his stolen loot.

He poses as an investor and always accompanies Joho to mining areas.

His alleged male lover who is based in Nairobi was also unmasked.

