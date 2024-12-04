IBF heavyweight champion DANIEL DUBOIS to face JOSEPH PARKER in Saudi Arabia after ANTHONY JOSHUA refused to rematch him







Wednesday, December 04, 2024 - British heavyweight boxing champion, Daniel Dubois will defend his IBF world title against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia on February 22, it has been announced.

The 27-year-old returns to the ring in Riyadh after making a spectacular first defence of his IBF belt against Anthony Joshua.

Dubois ‘the dynamite’ knocked out his British rival inside five rounds at Wembley Stadium in September and was supposed to rematch Joshua but AJ‘s camp has rebuffed attempts at a rematch.

Parker held the WBO title between 2016 and 2018 before losing a unanimous points decision to Joshua.

The 32-year-old New Zealander upset former WBC champion Deontay Wilder last year before beating Zhilei Zhang to win the WBO interim title in March.