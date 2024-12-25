"I will fire all of you if you don’t stop being lazy," - CS WANDAYI tells Kenya Power employees as he warns of impromptu visits





Wednesday, December 25, 2024 - Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has warned Kenya Power workers against laziness and poor service delivery to Kenyans.

Speaking in Siaya County, Wandayi announced plans to conduct impromptu visits to Kenya offices across the country.

He noted that the exercise to be undertaken next year will be aimed at ascertaining the level of service delivery to Kenyans.

"As the New Year begins you are going to see radical changes and I will be making impromptu visits to Kenya Power offices across the country," the CS stated.

"It is no longer going to be business as usual."

According to the CS, it would no longer be entertained for lazy employees at the utility firm to derail the agenda of President William Ruto.

He directed that the Kenya Power officials ought to respond to work on their response time for complaints raised by Kenyans regarding power issues.

"Take your work seriously and respond to complaints by wananchi promptly. Address the issues being raised by Kenyans on a timely basis," Wandayi warned.

"I will not condone or tolerate any form of excuse from the officers of Kenya Power. If you think that this work is too heavy for you."

The Kenyan DAILY POST