"I will fire all of you if you don’t stop being lazy," - CS WANDAYI tells Kenya Power employees as he warns of impromptu visits

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 - Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has warned Kenya Power workers against laziness and poor service delivery to Kenyans.
Speaking in Siaya County,
Wandayi announced plans to conduct impromptu visits to Kenya offices across the
country.
He noted that the exercise to be
undertaken next year will be aimed at ascertaining the level of service
delivery to Kenyans.
"As the New Year begins you
are going to see radical changes and I will be making impromptu visits to Kenya
Power offices across the country," the CS stated.
"It is no longer going to
be business as usual."
According to the CS, it would no
longer be entertained for lazy employees at the utility firm to derail the
agenda of President William Ruto.
He directed that the Kenya Power
officials ought to respond to work on their response time for complaints raised
by Kenyans regarding power issues.
"Take your work seriously
and respond to complaints by wananchi promptly. Address the issues
being raised by Kenyans on a timely basis," Wandayi warned.
"I will not condone or
tolerate any form of excuse from the officers of Kenya Power. If you think that
this work is too heavy for you."
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments