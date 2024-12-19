Brazil court orders ADELE's song to be removed from streaming platforms over plagiarism claim







Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Grammy award-winning singer, Adele is the subject of a plagiarism case, as a local musician in Brazil has accused her of copying works from his 1995 album.

A 2015 song by Grammy Award-winning British singer Adele could be pulled from streaming services globally after a Brazilian judge, Judge Vitctor Torres ordered the Brazilian subsidiaries of Sony and Universal to halt “immediately and globally, from using, reproducing, editing, distributing or commercialising the song 'Million Years Ago', by any modality, means, physical or digital support, streaming or sharing platform.”

The song was released on Adele’s album ‘25’ and has been involved in a continuing plagiarism case brought forward by Brazilian composer Toninho Geraes, who alleges that 'Million Years Ago' plagiarised the music of his 1995 samba song, 'Mulheres (Women)' - which Brazilian singer Martinho da Vila recorded on the album 'Tá Delícia, Tá Gostoso'.

Geraes is suing for lost royalties, is seeking $160,000 in moral damages, and wants a songwriting credit on Adele’s song.

Judge Torres's injunction also threatens Sony and Universal with an $8,000 fine “per act of non-compliance.”

However, the labels can appeal the Judge’s decision and it is not yet known if the judgement can be enforced in other parts of the world where streaming services operate.

Fredimio Trotta, the lawyer for Toninho Geraes, told AFP that Judge Torres’ ruling is a “landmark” one for Brazilian music. He further alleged that music made in Brazil has “often been copied” to compose successful hits in other parts of the world.

Trotta said his firm would work to alert streaming services, radio, and television broadcasters of the Judge’s ruling.