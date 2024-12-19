JAY-Z's lawyers ask to dismiss lawsuit after accuser's interview amid 'severe' legal misconduct plea







Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Jay-Z's lawyers have asked a judge to speedily extract the rapper from a lawsuit in which a woman alleges she was s£xually ass@ulted by Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs when she was 13.

The unidentified woman recently added Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, to her lawsuit against Combs in Manhattan federal court, alleging that she was attacked by the rappers in 2000 after Combs' limo driver offered her a ride to an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

In their court filing Wednesday, Jay-Z's lawyers cited a recent television interview with NBC News in which his accuser acknowledged inconsistencies in her story.

Jay-Z's lawyers said in a filing obtained by Dailymail.com Wednesday: 'When pressed by NBC, [Jay-Z's accuser] was forced to admit "I have made some mistakes," "I may have made a mistake in identifying," "Not all the faces there are as clear," and even that she was "guessing" about key details, including the time it took to reach the venue.

‘What is more, she admits she does not have a single corroborating witness over the last 24 years.’

Jay-Z's legal team said Wednesday that his accuser's ‘unsupported allegations crumble under scrutiny, as the evidence - and lack thereof - reveals glaring inconsistencies and outright impossibilities.’

Among the inconsistencies cited included 'a Jumbotron' that wasn't present, according to authorities and MTV personnel; as well as evidence that both Jay-Z and Combs were photographed at nightclubs after the award show when they were accused of being at a nearby house.

Jay-Z's legal team said that 'taken together, the factual inconsistencies, timeline impossibilities, and the lack of corroborating evidence make [his accuser's] allegations ... wholly unreliable.'

In the civil case, one of several filed against him, the woman originally asserted that she was r@ped by Combs at the after-party but did not mention Jay-Z.

Last Friday, NBC aired an interview in which she said she spoke with musicians Benji Madden and his brother at the party, and her father picked her up after the alleged ass@ult.

NBC also reported that a representative of the Maddens said they were touring the Midwest during the VMAs, and her father said he does not recall what would have been a drive home of more than five hours.

Jay-Z has said the article proves that Tony Buzbee, a personal injury lawyer in Houston, filed a false complaint against him for money and fame.

Jay-Z's legal team said that the inconsistencies seen in the NBC interview 'highlight severe misconduct by her counsel, Anthony Buzbee and The Buzbee Law Firm,' saying that 'Buzbee was forced to backpedal' and distance himself from 'the very allegations he signed his name to' in the filing earlier this month.

Lawyers for the 99 Problems rapper said that 'Buzbee’s rule-breaking also extends beyond this action,' as the attorney 'has a long history of abusing the legal process and shirking ethical responsibilities' as well as a 'chronic inability to follow the rules.'

'The allegations are flat out false,' Buzbee told Dailymail of the allegations made in Wednesday's filing from Jay-Z's camp. 'They will say anything no matter how reckless or false. To suggest that I have a long history of the type they suggest is ridiculous ... their filings have at this point become shrill and silly.'