JEFF BEZOS spotted having dinner with TRUMP at Mar-a-Lago after the US President-elect said everyone now wants to be his friend







Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was seen entering into Mar-a-Lago late Wednesday night, Dec. 18, to have dinner with President-elect Donald Trump.

Bezos walked in with his fiancée Lauren Sanchez for their first dinner with Trump since the republican candidate won re-election.

Trump had said last week that Bezos would visit him at his Florida mansion.

The billionaire is just one of the tech executives hoping to get in Trump’s good graces before inauguration.





Bezos had informed Trump’s team that he would donate $1 million to his inaugural fund, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Trump’s relationship with Bezos has been rocky over the years but seemed to improve after the tech mogul’s newspaper, the Washington Post, refused to endorse any candidate in the 2024 election, breaking tradition from usually backing Democrats.

Bezos revealed that he’s “optimistic” about Trump’s second term during an interview at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit in New York earlier this month.

“I’m actually very optimistic this time around,” Bezos said. “He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. If I can help do that, I’m going to help him.”

“We do have too many regulations in this country,” Bezos added.

Trump also said he had warm feelings towards re-establishing ties with business leaders ahead of his second term.

“I want to get ideas from them,” Trump said about his relationship with business leaders after ringing the New York Stock Exchange bell last week after being deemed Time magazine’s “person of the year.”





“Look, we want them to do well.”

Other tech leaders who have indicated they want to collaborate with Trump include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who is also planning on making a $1 million donation, and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew who also met with the president-elect this week.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has also promised to donate to Trump's inauguration. Also, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, Mark Zuckerberg dined with Trump at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Tech magnate Elon Musk has also been at the center of Trump’s re-election and transition efforts, pushing Republicans on Wednesday to abandon the ballooned spending bill that included many Democrat provisions.

Earlier this week, Trump bragged that "everybody wants to be my friend" after tech CEOs sought audiences with him