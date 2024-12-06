SARAH KABU confirms that she has kicked her husband out of Bonfire Adventures Company - Accuses him of tarnishing her name on social media.





Friday, December 6, 2024 - City businesswoman Sarah Kabu has accused her estranged husband Simon Kabu of tarnishing her name on social media through paid bloggers.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sarah said she is waiting for the DCI to conduct investigations after she raised a complaint against her husband for allegedly subjecting her to physical abuse.

She alleged that her husband has been bragging that he is well-connected and untouchable after she reported him to the DCI.

She further revealed that she is in full control of Bonfire Adventures after kicking her husband out of the tours and Travel Company that she founded.

Check out her post.

