You stooped so low - DIAMOND PLATNUMZ thrown under the bus by his Kenyan baby mama TANASHA DONNA after the Furaha City festival drama.





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Diamond Platnumz’s Kenyan baby mama Tanasha Donna has broken her silence after he failed to perform at the Furaha Festival, following an altercation that ensued between his team and singer Willy Paul.

Tanasha, who shares a child with Diamond, has decided to publicly support Kenyan artiste Willy Paul who claims he was assaulted at the festival.

“As a Kenyan, I have interacted with Pozee, and also being close to Chibu, I know him pretty well.

"I won’t side with Pozze because he’s a Kenyan like me or Diamond since he’s my EX lover and we are co-parenting but I will call a Spade a Spade,” said Tanasha.

“Hapa Chibu D uligusa ‘Murima’ (Mt.Kenya). I never expected you to stoop so low baba Naseeb.

"Your actions might be a dawn to your fall. I have no bad blood with you but am talking from a neutral point of view,” she added.

The Furaha City incident has sparked discussions about the treatment of Kenyan artists, with many calling for greater respect and equitable treatment for local talent.

According to one of the organizers Willis Raburu, they made every effort to accommodate Diamond and his team, but his team’s behaviour and demands were unnecessarily overbearing.

