Monday, December 2, 2024 - A staff at Magunas Supermarket has reached out to renowned blogger Cyprian Nyakundi to lament over the poor working conditions.

According to the disgruntled staff, they report to work at 7:10 am and leave at 10PM without overtime compensation.

After the long shift, they are forced to clean the building by the management before going home.

Read the message from one of the employees.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.