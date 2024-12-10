EMINEM reacts to his mother’s death with a subtle nod during a performance in Abu Dhabi







Monday, December 09, 2024 - Eminem is believed to have subtly reacted to the death of his mom, Debbie Nelson, who died at age 69 after a battle with lung cancer.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 52, appeared to give a nod to her as he performed at the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix event at the Yas Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Taking over the stage, the Mockingbird singer performed his hit track Without Me, which was written about his mother and his strenuous relationship with her.

At one point, the lyrics say “F—k you Debbie,” taking a violent dig at his estranged mother, Debbie Nelson. However, the Grammy-winning artist omitted those lyrics in last night’s performance but the crowd sang away the harsh lyrics.

The rapper has previously addressed his complicated relationship with Debbie on multiple tracks including My Name Is, and Cleanin' Out My Closet.

Eminem’s half-brother, Nate Mathers, previously revealed he was struggling over their mom’s passing.

“Hatred and mixed emotions today,” Nate wrote earlier this week when the news of Nelson’s death made headlines.

An insider alleged that the rapper had supported his mother financially as she battled cancer despite not speaking to her for “years.”

Eminem and Nelson had a turbulent relationship — with the rapper accusing his mom of abusing prescription pills during his childhood.

She even sued her famous son in 1999 for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress over the lyrics on Eminem’s debut CD, “The Slim Shady LP,” according to ABC News.

Nelson won the lawsuit but only received $25,000 and walked away with less than $2,000 after lawyer fees, per the outlet.