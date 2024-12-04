MUTAHI NGUNYI now advises RUTO to pick UHURU’s man, MUTAHI KAGWE, as Health CS to fix the SHA mess

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has admitted that President William Ruto has failed in the Health sector.
In a statement, Ngunyi advised Ruto to replace
current Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa with Mutahi Kagwe to help him
fix the SHA mess, saying the former has failed terribly.
Ngunyi took to his X account to assure the Head of State that Kagwe would address the health crisis caused by the NHIF to
SHIF transition.
The political analyst expressed confidence in
Kagwe, stating he did an outstanding job as Health Cabinet secretary during the
COVID-19 pandemic.
"Give the Uhuru man health. If he
fixed COVID, he can fix SHA and SHIF," Ngunyi's statement read in part.
Kagwe received widespread praise for his
tenure as Health Cabinet Secretary during former president Uhuru Kenyatta's
administration.
Ngunyi further told Ruto that his re-election
in the 2027 General Election will rely entirely on the person he appoints as
Interior CS.
At the same time, Ngunyi advised Ruto to
choose someone from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to replace Kithure Kindiki
in the Ministry of Interior.
"Dear Ruto: The man you choose as Interior Minister will be the architect of your 2027 re-election.
"I know this
from experience. You must choose an insider from UDA. Not an inch more; not an
inch less," Ngunyi added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments