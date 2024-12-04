MUTAHI NGUNYI now advises RUTO to pick UHURU’s man, MUTAHI KAGWE, as Health CS to fix the SHA mess





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has admitted that President William Ruto has failed in the Health sector.

In a statement, Ngunyi advised Ruto to replace current Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa with Mutahi Kagwe to help him fix the SHA mess, saying the former has failed terribly.

Ngunyi took to his X account to assure the Head of State that Kagwe would address the health crisis caused by the NHIF to SHIF transition.

The political analyst expressed confidence in Kagwe, stating he did an outstanding job as Health Cabinet secretary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Give the Uhuru man health. If he fixed COVID, he can fix SHA and SHIF," Ngunyi's statement read in part.

Kagwe received widespread praise for his tenure as Health Cabinet Secretary during former president Uhuru Kenyatta's administration.

Ngunyi further told Ruto that his re-election in the 2027 General Election will rely entirely on the person he appoints as Interior CS.

At the same time, Ngunyi advised Ruto to choose someone from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to replace Kithure Kindiki in the Ministry of Interior.

"Dear Ruto: The man you choose as Interior Minister will be the architect of your 2027 re-election.

"I know this from experience. You must choose an insider from UDA. Not an inch more; not an inch less," Ngunyi added.

