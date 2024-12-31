A Toyota Land Cruiser V8 assigned to a rogue government official recklessly driving on the wrong side of the road in Upper Hill knocks down a boda boda rider - Armed cops were deployed after the riders threatened to torch the vehicle (VIDEO).





Wednesday, December 30, 2024 - A luxurious Toyota Landcruiser V8 assigned to a rogue government official in one of the parastatals reportedly knocked down a boda boda rider while being driven on the wrong side of the road.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver was speeding on the wrong side of the road when he collided head-on with a boda boda rider.

The rider sustained serious injuries on his limbs and was rushed to the hospital.

Furious boda boda riders gathered at the scene of the accident, threatening to assault the reckless driver and set the parastatal vehicle on fire

Armed cops were deployed before things got out of hand.

Both the vehicle and the motorbike were towed to the police station.

Watch the video.

A Toyota Land Cruiser V8 assigned to a rogue government official recklessly driving on the wrong side of the road in Upper Hill knocks down a boda boda rider pic.twitter.com/itAkQJfJKJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 31, 2024

