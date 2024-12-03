MUTAHI NGUNYI advises RUTO to pick this man as a CS if he wants to be re-elected in 2027 - UHURU knows him very well!





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has proposed a man who should be appointed to the cabinet to help Ruto smoothen his re-election in 2027.

Since Kithure Kindiki's appointment as Deputy President last month, the Interior CS position remains vacant, with leaders lobbying for their tribesmen and women to be appointed to the influential and lucrative docket.

However, Mutahi Ngunyi has advised President William Ruto to appoint former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe as Health CS, arguing he is the only one capable of streamlining the Social Health Authority (SHA) rollout.

The political analyst expressed confidence in Kagwe, stating he did an outstanding job as Health Cabinet Secretary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Give Uhuru man health. If he fixed COVID, he can fix SHA and HER," Ngunyi’s statement read in part.

Ngunyi further told Ruto that his re-election in the 2027 General Election will rely entirely on the person he appoints as Interior CS.

He advised Ruto to choose someone from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to replace Kithure Kindiki in the Ministry of Interior.

The Kenyan DAILY POST