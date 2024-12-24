Aligongewa: Meet the moneyed CEO who snatched CERA IMANI from KHALIF KAIRO - He is not loud on social media like KAIRO (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - The identity of the man who is dating Khalif Kairo’s ex-girlfriend Cera Imani has been unveiled after she confirmed that she is in love and vowed to keep her current relationship private.

Speaking in an interview, Cera said, “When I post a man, maybe it will be on our wedding day. I am a lover girl.

"I have forever wanted a family, and I forever believe in marriage. According to Christianity, family is a strong basis, so yeah. When God plans, I have no pressure.

"We are just starting. I don't want to jump any stage. I have gone through it, and the world has taught me lessons. Women know what love bombing is, so a slow-burn love is okay for me,”.

Cera’s new lover is called Peter Wachira, the CEO of Triply, a startup that is revolutionizing Africa's travel industry with cutting-edge technology.

Peter started seeing Cera while she was still dating Kairo.

Word has it that her publicized affair with Kairo ended after he discovered that she was having a secret affair with the youthful CEO.

Peter is reportedly filthy rich and a force to reckon with in the travel industry.

He has been financing Cera’s lavish lifestyle and flying her to lavish trips outside the country.

His company received a $500,000 investment from Y Combinator and has established itself as a leader in Africa’s $300 billion travel market.

