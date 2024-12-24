Luo politicians urge NCIC to summon GACHAGUA over claims that RUTO is using alcohol to kill Kikuyus and reduce their votes ahead of the 2027 elections.





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - A section of politicians from Luo Nyanza has called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to summon former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for making inciteful remarks against President William Ruto

Gachagua, who spoke in Naivasha on Sunday, said Ruto has ordered systematic genocide of Kikuyus using illicit alcohol to reduce their numbers ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“Police and chiefs have been instructed to allow people to continue drinking the deadly alcohol, so the number of registered voters decreases.

"It is immoral; it is unacceptable to target a community for destruction and extinction through the sale of poison to them.

"It is entirely possible to end the war on alcoholism because I had already achieved it," Gachagua claimed.

However, in response, Luo community leaders led by former Nairobi Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, urged the NCIC to summon Gachagua over incitement remarks.

The politicians further accused Gachagua of profiling public servants, dividing Central Kenya, and alienating the region from the rest of the country

The Kenyan DAILY POST