Here is MUTAHI KAGWE’s letter to the Mt Kenya region electorate ahead of Christmas and New Year - Has he realized the tough task ahead?





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - Newly nominated Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has penned a letter to Mt. Kenya region residents ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays

In the poignant letter, Kagwe urged the vote-rich region to reflect amid claims of division and retrogressive politics.

Kagwe called for candid observations and introspection among the electorate who voted en masse for President William Ruto in 2022.

"My people from and of the mountain, you are angry, sullen, emotive, hyper-sensitive, garrulous, and hard-to-please," he writes, questioning the community's departure from its traditional values of resilience and optimism.

Kagwe reflects on the global and local economic hardships that have shaped the year, citing the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, rising global oil prices, and extreme weather events as contributors to the struggles faced by Kenyans.

Despite these adversities, he offers a message of hope, stating, "The worst is over. Cheer up, for this is the season to not only reflect on the what-would-have-been in 2024 but to also look forward to a better, more prosperous, and fulfilling year ahead."

Kagwe is among former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 'experts' who were appointed in President William Ruto’s government.

Others are William Kabogo, who has been nominated as ICT CS, and Lee Kinyanjui as Trade and Investment CS.

The three were appointed to help calm political tensions in the Mt. Kenya region following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

