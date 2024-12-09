MOSES KURIA exposes another scandal in RUTO’s Taifa Care – See what hospitals are doing to patients under Taifa Care





Monday, December 9, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has intensified his exposé of hospitals he described as 'rogue' for unlawfully demanding cash from patients.

According to Kuria, the hospital operating in Nyeri has been demanding cash from patients who have registered for the Taifa Care initiative launched by President William Ruto.

As a result, he asked members of the public with patients at the facility to withdraw their patients from the facility and take them to Nyeri PGH Hospital.

The advisor revealed that he had information that the hospital was demanding a total of Ksh50,000 from Taifa Care patients before administering any service.

''Fake Hospital Alert. Consolata Hospital, Nyeri demanding a Ksh50,000 deposit from Taifa Care patients. Please do not pay. Kindly transfer your patients to Nyeri PGH Hospital if you are asked to pay at Mathari,'' Kuria stated.

Kuria's alert came against the backdrop of yet another flag alert that he issued on Friday, warning the public that another hospital was demanding cash for patients.

He instead asked the public to report the matter to any police station so that action could be taken against the management.

"Rogue hospitals alert, Mukurweini Level 4 Hospital, Nyeri County corruptly demanding cash from Taifa Care patients.

"Patients are advised not to pay and report in the nearest police station," Kuria noted in a post on Friday.

