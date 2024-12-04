Afghan medical students weep as women are banned from pursuing medical training (VIDEO)

Wednesday, December 04, 2024 - This week the Taliban in Afghanistan announced that women have been forbidden from attending institutions offering medical education.
A video shared online shows female medical students weeping
softly as the announcement was made by a man.
Banning medical training is the Taliban's latest efforts to
close the last remaining loopholes in their ban on education for older girls
and women.
Ironically, Afghan culture does not allow women to be
treated by male doctors.
Years ago, a pregnant woman delivered her baby in the street
while her husband was being b£@ten for trying to take her to the hospital.
Usually, women have to tell their husbands their symptoms
and the husbands would communicate this to a male doctor who would then offer
treatment options without seeing the woman.
Female medical professionals were seen as the solution to
this. Now, women have been banned from training to be midwives or medical
professionals.
This decree will result in unnecessary pain, misery, sickness, and death for the women forced to go without health care, as there won’t be female healthcare workers to treat them.
Taliban has also banned women from hearing the voice of
other women, speaking in public, speaking loudly in their homes, or showing
their faces in public.
They have also been banned from getting an education or
going outside without an adult male relative accompanying them.
