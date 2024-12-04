Afghan medical students weep as women are banned from pursuing medical training (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 04, 2024 - This week the Taliban in Afghanistan announced that women have been forbidden from attending institutions offering medical education.

A video shared online shows female medical students weeping softly as the announcement was made by a man.

Banning medical training is the Taliban's latest efforts to close the last remaining loopholes in their ban on education for older girls and women.

Ironically, Afghan culture does not allow women to be treated by male doctors.

Years ago, a pregnant woman delivered her baby in the street while her husband was being b£@ten for trying to take her to the hospital.

Usually, women have to tell their husbands their symptoms and the husbands would communicate this to a male doctor who would then offer treatment options without seeing the woman.

Female medical professionals were seen as the solution to this. Now, women have been banned from training to be midwives or medical professionals.

This decree will result in unnecessary pain, misery, sickness, and death for the women forced to go without health care, as there won’t be female healthcare workers to treat them.





Taliban has also banned women from hearing the voice of other women, speaking in public, speaking loudly in their homes, or showing their faces in public.

They have also been banned from getting an education or going outside without an adult male relative accompanying them.

Watch video below.